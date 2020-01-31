Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 581 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 150.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 787.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $164.52. The stock had a trading volume of 34,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,465. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.49 and a 1-year high of $173.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.36.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

