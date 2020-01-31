Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.24%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

