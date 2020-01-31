Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDJ. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the third quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of BDJ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,830. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

