Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 2,557.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Allergan during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the second quarter valued at $617,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Allergan by 32.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Allergan by 2.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Allergan by 75.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 172,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74,231 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.78.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $186.96. 29,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $194.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

