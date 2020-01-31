Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $365,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $123.14. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

