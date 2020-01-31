Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $22.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,433.55. 912,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,465. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,400.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,274.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,006.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $63,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,968.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

