Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.13. 43,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,080. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.55. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $135.61 and a 12 month high of $163.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

