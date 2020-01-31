Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

