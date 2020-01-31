Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.32. 4,859,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,839,302. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $259.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 13th. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.96.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

