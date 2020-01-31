Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,272,000 after acquiring an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,035,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after acquiring an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,385,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 776,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.55 on Friday, hitting $160.39. 13,622,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,924,975. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.77 and its 200 day moving average is $157.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

