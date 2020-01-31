WealthNavi Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,679,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 28.0% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $514,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,511,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,845,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.