Well Done LLC Has $564,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Well Done LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 85,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,332,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $47.32. 1,041,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,665. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

