Well Done LLC Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Well Done LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 247.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $395,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 20,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,761 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5755 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

