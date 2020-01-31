Well Done LLC Purchases Shares of 75,050 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. Well Done LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,490. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

