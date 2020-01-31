Well Done LLC Sells 1,631 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.58. 1,149,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $141.18 and a 1 year high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

