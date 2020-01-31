Well Done LLC Sells 9,102 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Well Done LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 33,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 34,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 103,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $80.59. 55,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,311. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

