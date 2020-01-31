Well Done LLC Takes $869,000 Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of SOXX traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.56. 18,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,945. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $171.10 and a one year high of $267.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.35 and a 200 day moving average of $225.69.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

