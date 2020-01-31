Wells Fargo & Co Lowers LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $98.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price objective on LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.89.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $93.28 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $67.11 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 51,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $4,415,427.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,449.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $429,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,689.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,404 shares of company stock valued at $13,946,921. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,063,000 after acquiring an additional 120,006 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 426,793 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in LPL Financial by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 422,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LPL Financial by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,262 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

