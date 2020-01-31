Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Wentworth Resources PLC (LON:WEN)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.30), approximately 121,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.28).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wentworth Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.67.

In other news, insider Iain McLaren bought 100,000 shares of Wentworth Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

Wentworth Resources Company Profile (LON:WEN)

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

