WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their hold rating on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $33.24 on Monday. WesBanco has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.52%.

In other news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 1,372.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

