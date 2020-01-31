Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.84

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $6.90. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 75,125 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit