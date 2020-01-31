Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Western Digital from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.62.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2,409.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,012,000 after purchasing an additional 771,703 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,969,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,211,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after acquiring an additional 220,555 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 781,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,499,000 after acquiring an additional 209,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 614,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,674,000 after acquiring an additional 149,172 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

