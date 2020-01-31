Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WDC. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,350,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

