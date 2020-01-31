Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $94.00 at Morgan Stanley

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.19% from the stock’s previous close.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

WDC traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $66.11. 632,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

