Western Digital’s (WDC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Western Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.87.

Western Digital stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,046,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $309,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Western Digital by 13,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

