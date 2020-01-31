Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million.

WNEB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WNEB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

