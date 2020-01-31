Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce sales of $1.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $8.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $9.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS.

WLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.24.

WLK traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.68. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $118,804.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,699,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,429,000 after buying an additional 77,773 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,755,000 after buying an additional 1,982,920 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,447.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,848,000 after buying an additional 2,155,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 657,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after buying an additional 170,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

