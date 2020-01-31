Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading 6.7% Higher

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shares traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.70, 804,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 510,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $358.05 million, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 942,982 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,286,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 628,250 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 537,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 378,487 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

