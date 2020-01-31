Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after acquiring an additional 688,390 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 704,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 484,218 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after acquiring an additional 97,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Stephens downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.09. 184,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,159. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $98.66 and a twelve month high of $138.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.65.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

