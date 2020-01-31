Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.55. 840,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,433,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

