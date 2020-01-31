Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 58,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 74,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.48. The stock had a trading volume of 110,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,762. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

