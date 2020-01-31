Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,291,000 after buying an additional 447,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 655.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after buying an additional 344,236 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,709,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 159,988.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 296,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after buying an additional 295,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. 288,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,033. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

