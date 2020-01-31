Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $736,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 808,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after buying an additional 435,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.19. 547,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,438. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

