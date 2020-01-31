Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 666,790 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,328 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 326,669 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,647.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,833,000 after purchasing an additional 304,917 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $149.32.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.