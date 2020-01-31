Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 157 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 500.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 754.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 54,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 61,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IX stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.73. 3,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,057. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.6088 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio is 224.56%.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

