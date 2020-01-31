Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 14,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,798. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.38.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 6.09% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.