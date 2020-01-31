Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 73,295 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 73,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.11 per share, with a total value of $9,609,707.45. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 110,433 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.05 per share, for a total transaction of $14,913,976.65.

On Friday, January 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 81,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,029,600.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 65,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.96 per share, with a total value of $11,941,476.72.

IFF traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,038. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day moving average is $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 392,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,652,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.