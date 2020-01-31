Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.04

Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.04 and traded as high as $41.37. Woolworths Group shares last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 1,881,092 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$37.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion and a PE ratio of 20.42.

Woolworths Group Company Profile (ASX:WOW)

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

