World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.26 EPS

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($1.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,086. The company has a current ratio of 19.33, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $698.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.31. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $175.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Earnings History for World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

