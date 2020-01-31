World Asset Management Inc Buys 249 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:K opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $6,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,136 shares of company stock worth $40,487,063. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

