World Asset Management Inc Buys 74 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equifax by 27.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 21,226 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Equifax by 40.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,181,000 after buying an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,491,000 after buying an additional 146,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

EFX stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.51. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.21 and a 52-week high of $155.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

