World Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.35.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.54. 78,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,319. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,370.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.