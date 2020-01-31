World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW opened at $312.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $346.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.20.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

