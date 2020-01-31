World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 71,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.60. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $56,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

