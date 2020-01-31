World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,204 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 26,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. 164,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.37.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on UDR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.