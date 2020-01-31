WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

WSFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.92.

WSFS Financial stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 20.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,789,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,308,000 after purchasing an additional 123,383 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,307,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $3,484,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

