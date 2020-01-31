X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $1.70 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned X Financial an industry rank of 212 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

XYF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 8,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.15. X Financial has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $7.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Analysts predict that X Financial will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in X Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,386,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in X Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in X Financial during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

