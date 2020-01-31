X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) Trading Up 0.4%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67, approximately 186 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

