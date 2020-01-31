Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.73-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.73-2.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.85.

NYSE:XEL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,165,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,619. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.93.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

