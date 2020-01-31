Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. 8,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,400. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,697.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.08%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul R. Edick bought 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $153,344.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 172,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,594.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 67,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 348,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 81,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 241.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

